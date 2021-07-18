John Cena could be making a surprise return at tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV, according to WrestleVotes.

The plan reportedly weeks ago was for a “big time surprise” at tonight’s show, although the source noted they hadn’t heard anything about Cena returning all weekend — potentially as a way to throw people off.

As noted, Cena was expected to return to WWE TV this month as he is likely to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas.

Focusing on his acting career, Cena has been away from WWE TV since losing the Firefly Fun House Match to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Cena did confirm last month he was returning to WWE, but didn’t give an exact date.

Money in the Bank starts at 7 pm ET with the Kickoff and the main card at 8 pm ET. You can check out the final card here.