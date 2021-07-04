PROGRESS Wrestling’s “Chapter 114: Set Eyeballs To Stunned” was today, Saturday, July 3, 2021.
During the main event, Kanji successfully defended the PROGRESS Women’s Championship against Laura Di Matteo.
Kanji became the Women’s Champion after she defeated Gisele Shaw at PROGRESS Wrestling’s “Chapter 111: One Leg in the Air”.
“Chapter 114: Set Eyeballs To Stunned” was available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else. Below are the results:
* Chuck Mambo defeated Brendan White
* Big Money Gun Dogs (Big Guns Joe & Gene Munny) defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)
* Gisele Shaw defeated Taonga
* TK Cooper defeated Danny Jones
* Danny Black defeated LK Mezinger
* Mercedez Blaze defeated Alexxis Falcon (No Disqualification Match)
* Jody Fleisch defeated Omari
* North West Strong (Chris Ridgeway, Luke Jacobs & Ethan Allen) defeated Cara Noir, Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling
* Kanji (c) defeated Laura Di Matteo (PROGRESS Women’s World Championship Match)
Fluidity from the Champion@KanjiDuku vs @Laura_DiMatteo1
#Chapter114 AVAILABLE NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/uMHtuIQc5Z
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 3, 2021
Ethan A with the quickness@Cara_Noir/@NickRileyPro/@CSterlingPro vs @chrisridgeway__/@LukeJacobs00_YG/@EthanAllen_YG
#Chapter114 AVAILABLE NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/vfL2WotNa9
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 3, 2021
Nicky and Charlie are a team like Villa and Grealish, never splitting up
wait@Cara_Noir/@NickRileyPro/@CSterlingPro vs @chrisridgeway__/@LukeJacobs00_YG/@EthanAllen_YG
#Chapter114 AVAILABLE NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/YZ6HWwNR0m
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 3, 2021
😲@OmariM4x2 vs @realjodyfleisch
#Chapter114 AVAILABLE NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/Hkho4Jojbk
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 3, 2021
OMARI THE DRAGON STEAMBOAT@OmariM4x2 vs @realjodyfleisch
#Chapter114 AVAILABLE NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/uxHhxGzLn6
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 3, 2021
Mercedez is just channelling her inner squirtle, it's fine@alexxisfalcon vs @Mercedez_Blaze
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/Wq7oPfYFSf
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 3, 2021
WHY IS THERE A KENDO STICK IN PECKHAM@alexxisfalcon vs @Mercedez_Blaze
#Chapter114 AVAILABLE NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/e4GM8wydgQ
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 3, 2021
FLYING SCUMMERS@LKMezinger vs @DannyBlack_99
#Chapter114 AVAILABLE NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/TYGB7KIqLw
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 3, 2021
OG Lykos with the Beckham on Simeone kick here to Large Weapons Joseph
II also does a thing@BenchmarkBigJoe/@imsomunny vs @KidLykos/@KidLykosII
#Chapter114 AVAILABLE NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/i94hdY0XAm
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 3, 2021