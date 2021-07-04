PROGRESS Wrestling’s “Chapter 114: Set Eyeballs To Stunned” was today, Saturday, July 3, 2021.

During the main event, Kanji successfully defended the PROGRESS Women’s Championship against Laura Di Matteo.

Kanji became the Women’s Champion after she defeated Gisele Shaw at PROGRESS Wrestling’s “Chapter 111: One Leg in the Air”.

“Chapter 114: Set Eyeballs To Stunned” was available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else. Below are the results:

* Chuck Mambo defeated Brendan White

* Big Money Gun Dogs (Big Guns Joe & Gene Munny) defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)

* Gisele Shaw defeated Taonga

* TK Cooper defeated Danny Jones

* Danny Black defeated LK Mezinger

* Mercedez Blaze defeated Alexxis Falcon (No Disqualification Match)

* Jody Fleisch defeated Omari

* North West Strong (Chris Ridgeway, Luke Jacobs & Ethan Allen) defeated Cara Noir, Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling

* Kanji (c) defeated Laura Di Matteo (PROGRESS Women’s World Championship Match)