This week’s AEW Dynamite ended with a video package of 3 minutes and 25 seconds that highlighted AEW’s time producing shows at Daily’s Place over the last 16 months.

The video, titled “Thank You Jacksonville,” featured the song “Celebrate” by Dirty Heads and The Unlikely Candidates and summarized AEW’s run from the early stages of the pandemic last March until now. AEW will return on the road next week at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida for AEW Dynamite: Road Rager.

Several wrestlers reacted to the video, which was widely praised by fans on social media.

Former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce [Cassie Lee] admitted that the package made her tear up. Matt Cardona was happy to see his brief stint in AEW getting featured in the video.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes, Taz, “All Ego” Ethan Page, Dustin Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes and several others took to Twitter to react to the video tribute.

See below for some of the reactions:

Damn. That package make me tear up 🥺👏 — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) July 1, 2021

Very cool to be included in this piece of history. #AlwayzReady https://t.co/tTM40tCjtk — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 1, 2021

To everyone of the extra talent that I've gotten to know in this last year, you are awesome and I appreciate you all. Stay focused and positive on your pro wrestling dream and continue to follow it. I love y'all. #KeepSteppin — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) July 1, 2021