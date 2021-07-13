Randy Orton hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since the June 21st episode of RAW.

Orton’s tag team partner, Riddle, appeared on RAW Talk tonight and revealed he has filed a missing person’s report at the Tampa Police Department.

“I’ve been missing Randy so much,” Riddle began. “I’ve been calling him but only get his voicemail. His mailbox is full, and I don’t want to be one of those stalkers who checks his Instagram.

“I’m really concerned. I went to the Tampa Police Department to report that Randy is missing. When they asked me to identify myself, I said I’m Randy’s bro. They’re like, ‘you’re not bros, you don’t have the same last names.’ I had to explain to them that I’m still his bro.”

Riddle added, “I’m kinda in a limbo now. I just want Randy back in my life.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Riddle said he will dedicate his performance to Orton, and use the briefcase to cash in on the RAW Tag Team Champions.

“If I win, I’m going to shock the world and cash in on the Tag Team Champions,” Riddle revealed. “Everyone’s going after the world title, but maybe its not my time to do that.

“I’m working my way up the ladder, baby. I got the US title and now will get the tag titles. Since Randy is banged up right now, both emotionally and physically, I feel I can make his day by handing him a tag title opportunity.”

Riddle will be joined by Ricochet, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and King Shinsuke Nakamura in Sunday’s Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Click here for the full PPV card.