Ring of Honor announced today that Death Before Dishonor XVIII will air on September 12, live from the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.

Tickets go on sale for HonorClub members on Friday, July 16 a 10am ET, and for the general public on Friday, July 23 at 10am ET. Tickets will be priced at $50 and $30, plus all applicable fees. During the HonorClub pre-sale members will receive a $10 discount on each ticket purchased.

ROH will make history at Death Before Dishonor as they crown a new ROH Women’s World Champion with the finals of the Quest for Gold tournament. The tournament begins on ROH TV the weekend of July 31. You can click here for the tournament brackets.

Death Before Dishonor has been a signature ROH event since 2003. This will be ROH’s first pay-per-view in Lakeland in almost 4.5 years, when they held Supercard of Honor 2017 there.

Stay tuned for more on the ROH Death Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view and the Women’s World Title tournament.