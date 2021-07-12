ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham has been announced for Night Two of GCW Homecoming.

Gresham is set to face Starboy Charlie on July 25. Interesting to note that on Night One, AEW star Marko Stunt will face Starboy Charlie.

As noted, Gresham is defending the Pure Championship against Mike Bennett tonight at ROH Best In The World. Live coverage of the event is available at this link.

Below is the current card for GCW Homecoming:

NIGHT ONE:

* GCW World Championship Match

Nick Gage vs Matt Cardona

* 2 Cold Scorpio vs Grim Reefer

* Marko Stunt vs. Starboy Charlie

NIGHT TWO:

* First Time Ever Match

Joey Janela vs Atticus Cogar

* Ruckus vs Calvin Tankman

*Jonathon Gresham vs Starboy Charlie

GCW Homecoming is on July 24 and 25 and will air live on FITE TV.