ROH has received positive feedback for a video package that was released to promote the first-ever “Fight on the Farm” between The Briscoe Brothers.

As noted, this weekend’s new edition of ROH TV will feature ROH legends Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe doing battle on their family chicken farm in Sandy Fork, Delaware.

The storyline behind the match is that Papa Briscoe is once again trying to get Mark and Jay to settle their issues by wrestling a match. Mark defeated Jay via count out on the 500th episode of ROH TV back in April. The Briscoes then took a loss to EC3 and Flip Gordon on ROH TV in May, when Gordon used Jay’s chain to knock Mark out.

You can see the new video for the match in a tweet from ROH below.

Jim Cornette praised the promo and wrote, “Brother vs. brother is hard to pull off & ‘cinematic’ matches are often dreck but watch this and tell me the Briscoe Brothers aren’t 2 of the greatest personalities in wrestling–THIS is ‘entertainment’ that doesn’t s--t on wrestling. Can’t wait to see it on @ringofhonor TV.”

While the match airs this weekend on ROH TV, the ROH YouTube page currently has the full match scheduled to premiere on Monday at 8pm ET.

A segment was released to set the match up a few weeks back on ROH TV, with The Briscoes on the farm with their father. That video can also be seen below, along with the updated promo for the match and Cornette’s tweet.

The Briscoe Brothers are 11-time ROH World Tag Team Champions, and one-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. Jay is a two-time ROH World Champion.

Mark and Jay Briscoe will battle one more time at the place where their fights first started… on the Briscoe family farm!#WatchROH this weekend: https://t.co/tgUWiiUBUE Use #FightOnTheFarm while tweeting about the match to join the conversation pic.twitter.com/QwaRq9lciX — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 1, 2021