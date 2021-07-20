Impact Wrestling taped more matches for the upcoming Homecoming special on Impact Plus, Before The Impact and the Impact flagship TV show on Monday, July 19. The tapings were held at Skyway Studios in Nashville. These tapings will air on future shows.

The tapings featured the debut of former WWE star Aiden English, who is now billed as “Drama King”. Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and IWGP Intercontinental Champion Jay White was also in action.

Courtesy of TNA Asylum and Darryn Simmons, below are spoilers from Sunday’s tapings double set of tapings:

IMPACT HOMECOMING TAPINGS:

* Homecoming Tournament, Semi-finals: Drama King (fka Aiden English) and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. After the match, Green warned Purrazzo that she will see her in one month

* Homecoming Tournament, Semi-finals: Crazzy Steve and Rosemary defeated Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering

* Deaner defeated Willie Mack after interference by Eric Young

* Homecoming Tournament, Finals: Drama King and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Crazzy Steve and Rosemary to be crowned Homecoming King and Queen

IMPACT TAPINGS:

* Eddie Edwards defeated W. Morrissey in a Hardcore Match

* Jake Something defeated Daivari, Trey Miguel and Rohit Raju in a Fatal 4 Way

* Chris Bey (with Jay White) defeated Juice Robinson (with David Finlay), After the match, White gave Bey a Bullet Club t-shirt and they did a “too sweet” to each other

* Moose defeated Chris Sabin

* Taylor Wilde defeated Kaleb

* Steve Maclin defeated Jah-C

* X Division Champion Josh Alexander retained over Daivari. Alexander faced off with Jake Something after the match

* FinJuice defeated Jay White and Chris Bey by DQ when White hit Juice Robinson with a steel chair. White then hit David Finlay with the Switchblade onto a chair. Bey was announced as representing The Bullet Club

* Tenille Dashwood defeated Taylor Wilde after interference from Madison Rayne

* John Skyler defeated Matt Cardona after a distraction by Shera and Rohit Raju

* Drama King and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo did an in-ring promo about winning the Homecoming Tournament when Mickie James interrupted, bringing Purrazzo a contract for the NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view. She refused to sign it without knowing her opponent. James introduced Melina, who said she plans to take the Knockouts Title from Purrazzo, on her first try like Purrazzo did

* Brian Myers won a Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to Kenny Omega for an Impact World Title shot at Emergence

BEFORE THE IMPACT TAPINGS:

* Sam Adonis defeated Joessa

* Petey Williams and Trey Miguel defeated Tony Gunn and Kal Herro

* Crazzy Steve defeated Fallah Bahh