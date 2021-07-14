WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has filed to trademark her ring name.

Sytch filed to trademark the name on July 9. She listed her First Use and First Use In Commerce dates as January 1, 1994. The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling and sports exhibitions, shows, and performances by professional manager, wrestler, referee, promoter, commissioner, and entertainer rendered live and through all forms of broadcast media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services; Providing wrestling and sporting interviews, news reports, comments, writings, entertainment, and information rendered live and through all forms of media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services. FIRST USE: 19940101. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19940101”

Sunny was released from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey back on June 9, after being locked up since July 2020. She released a statement on her health and future at this link, noting that she will decide on her professional future after the summer.

As seen in the tweet below, The Original Diva announced back on July 10 that she has returned to the OnlyFans website.

