Jon Moxley retained his IWGP US Championship against Karl Anderson on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night One). It didn’t take long for his next challenger to come along as Lance Archer offered up a challenge on next Wednesday’s show.

Archer referenced when Moxley defeated him for the title a year ago in a Texas Deathmatch in Japan, and then offered to have the same match next week in Garland, Texas. Later in the show, Moxley accepted the offer.

Chris Jericho will also begin the first of MJF’s stipulations before the two can have a match. Jericho has to face Pinnacle member, Shawn Spears, in a match where Spears is legally allowed to use a chair, but Jericho is not.

Below is the current lineup for next week’s Dynamite.

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Nyla Rose (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer (Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP US Championship)

* Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (Spears can legally use a chair, Jericho cannot)

* Orange Cassidy vs. The Blade

The Murderhawk Monster @LanceHoyt lays out the challenge to @JonMoxley next week in Dallas: Texas Deathmatch! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest LIVE! pic.twitter.com/YOQ4fGMXhn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2021