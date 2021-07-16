WWE has reportedly discussed a possible tag team match for the expected feud between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

There was some surprise last Friday when Jimmy Uso was still featured in the top SmackDown storyline just days after his latest DUI arrest. Now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jimmy’s current storyline with cousin Reigns and brother Jey Uso is a major part of plans for WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

As we’ve noted, The Rock is expected to wrestle Reigns at either WrestleMania 38 from Dallas in 2022, or at WrestleMania 39 in 2023 from Los Angeles. Word now is that one idea being considered has The Rock and one of The Usos vs. Reigns and the other Uso brother.

It was noted that the goal is to do something with Rock and Reigns at WrestleMania 38 next year, and if concessions have to be made due to Rock and his movie career, out of concerns for potential injuries, then they would do the tag team match so that Rock can be protected from doing too much.

The idea behind the tag team match is that it would keep the feud “all in the family” and decide who really is The Tribal Chief – Reigns or Rock.

The Rock vs. Reigns singles match is the preferred way to go but any involvement with The Rock is best for business over Rock not working the show at all.

We’re still months away from WrestleMania 38 Season and anything could happen, but the tag team match is at least one idea being considered.

