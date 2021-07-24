As part of its coverage for this year’s Tokyo Olympics, NBC tweeted out a video featuring The Rock’s introduction of Team USA.

The video included a number of medal contenders at this year’s Olympics.

“Tonight we are all so lucky to witness the hardest workers in the room,” The Rock said in the video below. “The athletes who are a brilliant tapestry of talent, commitment, and drive. And now, what was once considered unthinkable just one year ago has become a glorious reality. We come together united, to celebrate the Olympians who exemplify the very best in all over us.”

Rock also retweeted the video and commented:

“Of all the Olympics, this one in particular will always be ‘the one,'” Rock wrote. “The unbelievable challenges & setbacks our USA athletes are facing. Athletes representing every country as well. I’m very proud of and inspired by our TEAM USA. I’m honored. Now go take care of business.”

In regards to pro wrestling, earlier this week it was reported Rock was set to appear at this year’s Survivor Series in November.