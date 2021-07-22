Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is reportedly set to return at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

As we’ve noted, WWE has plans for The Rock and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to work a match at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas next year. The Rock will have to return in the next few months to begin the build to that match.

In an update, Andrew Zarian reported on the latest edition of the Mat Men podcast that The Rock is expected to return at the 2021 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

It was also said that The Rock is expected to appear on both RAW and SmackDown while he’s building to the match with Reigns. USA Network officials reportedly want Rock to appear on the post-Survivor Series edition of RAW.

We’re still months away from November, and plans can and often do change, but this story on Rock appearing at Survivor Series came from multiple sources. It remains to be seen if Rock will actually wrestle at Survivor Series or just appear for some sort of confrontation with Reigns, but tentative plans have The Great One making his return there.

The date and location for the Survivor Series pay-per-view have not been confirmed as of this writing, but it was previously reported that WWE is looking to hold the event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Zarian noted that this is still the plan.

It was previously reported that new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will play a big part in The Rock’s WrestleMania 38 storyline with Reigns. You can click here for a recent backstage report on possible plans for The Rock, Reigns and The Usos.

Reigns is scheduled to defend his title against John Cena at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 21.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Survivor Series and The Rock’s return.