WWE legend The Rock had high praise for WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart during a recent interview with The Illuminerdi.

Just as the interview came to a close, The Rock pointed out that host Joseph Deckelmeier was wearing a Bret Hart t-shirt and proceeded to thank The Hitman for embracing him during his early years in the WWE.

As seen in the video below, The Rock turned to his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt and explained why he’s eternally grateful to Hart.

“One thing before we leave, and you’ll appreciate this,” The Rock began. “The T-shirt he’s wearing, is [of] a guy who didn’t have to be, but he was so good to me when I was a rookie professional wrestler, and his name was Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

“He comes from a very famous wrestling family. But at that time, he was World Champion and there were a lot of guys in that world at that time, in ’96, that didn’t necessarily embrace me.”

Blunt then asked The Rock if he received backstage heat for being a babyface or a heel.

“Just when I was a rookie coming in,” The Rock said. “Because everyone hungry for the spot and there’s a lot of sharks in the water, but that guy, Bret, and he was World Champion, showed me how it’s done.”

When asked why Hart was so nice to him, The Rock said: “I think it’s because our families knew each other, he knew that I came from a lineage of pro-wrestling, and that I had a real love and respect for wrestling. And he was just a great guy, and I always like to give him props where I can.”