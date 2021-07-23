During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote his upcoming film Jungle Cruise, The Rock, alongside Emily Blunt, was asked about Vin Diesel’s recent comments regarding their feud during the filming of Fast 8.

This past June, Diesel spoke about the beef between the two stars. Diesel said that the feud occurred because he had to give The Rock “tough love” to get the best possible performance out of him.

“That took a lot of work,” Diesel stated. “We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”

The Rock was asked what his reactions were to Vin Diesel’s comments.

“I laughed and I laughed hard,” smiled Johnson. “I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

“Just thank God [Vin Diesel] was there,” said Emily Blunt. “Thank God. He carried you through that.”

“Felliniesque,” Johnson replied.

As stated previously, the beef between the two men started in 2016 while on the set of Fast 8. During filming, both men met face-to-face in The Rock’s trailer in an attempt to settle their differences, but failed to do so. In a 2018 interview The Rock said that their issues all stem from a “fundamental difference in philosophies”.

However, in a 2019 Instagram post The Rock shared a video where he spoke about his then-newly released film Hobbs and Shaw. During the video it appeared that The Rock had squashed any beef between himself and Diesel, as he referred to Diesel as “brother Vin” and thanked him for inviting him to be a part of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Jungle Cruise is currently set to release in theaters and on Disney+ on Friday, July 30.