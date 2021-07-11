Tetsuya Naito and SANADA are the new IWGP Tag Team Champions after defeating Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event of today’s NJPW Summer Struggle (Night Two).

Naito hit his finisher, Destino, twice on Sabre Jr. to get the pinfall victory. The is the first time Naito and SANADA have held the tag titles together.

As noted, Kota Ibushi missed another night of action due to side effects from a COVID-19 vaccination.

Below are the rest of the results:

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated SHO and Yuya Uemura

* Tomohiro Ishii, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Rocky Romero defeated EVIL, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yota Tsuji

* Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan defeated Kazuchika Okada and YOH

* Shingo Takagi defeated Master Wato

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA defeated Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Tag Team Championship)