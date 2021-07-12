Dragon Lee won the ROH World TV Championship against Tony Deppen at tonight’s ROH Best in the World.
Lee hit a running knee strike to the head to pick up the pinfall victory over Deppen. This is Lee’s second run with the title.
You can check out the title change in the images below:
