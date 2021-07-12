Dragon Lee won the ROH World TV Championship against Tony Deppen at tonight’s ROH Best in the World.

Lee hit a running knee strike to the head to pick up the pinfall victory over Deppen. This is Lee’s second run with the title.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out the title change in the images below:

So many wrestlers at ROH look like real life photoshop 💪🏼💪🏼 #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/6se7veSckt — NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) July 12, 2021