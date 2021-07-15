Ricky Starks won the FTW Championship against Brian Cage on tonight’s AEW Dynamte: Fyter Fest (Night One). Taz reintroduced the title at last year’s Fyter Fest and Cage held it for 377 days.

With the helps of Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook, Hobbs clocked Cage with the title at the end of the match. Starks nailed him with a spear and got the cover for the win.

Taz was on commentary during the match and sounded thrilled with his group getting the win. They celebrated (without Cage) after the match.

