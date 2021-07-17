After Bayley went down with a torn ACL, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was suddenly without an opponent for tomorrow’s Money in the Bank PPV. WWE decided to move Belair’s title defense to last night’s SmackDown against Carmella.

Near the end of last night’s match, Belair whipped Carmella with her hair and then hit the Kiss of Death for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Carmella said six days was not enough for a title match, called Belair a cheater for using her hair, and said things were not over between them.

On today’s Talking Smack, Kayla Braxton spoke with Belair about what Carmella had to say. The champion had no problem going against Carmella on next week’s SmackDown.

“Typical Carmella,” Bianca responded. “She had six days to prepare. People love to go on Twitter and talk about how they’re not bothered when they are, which is fine. She got in the ring with me tonight, so, all I can say is I’m a fighting champion and I don’t back down from anything. If she wants a rematch, let’s do it again next week. I’m all for it. Let’s do it. I’m saying, be careful what you ask for because now I’m granting it to Carmella, next week.”

Right after the interview, the title rematch for next week’s show was made official.