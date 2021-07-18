Havok and Rosemary won the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) on tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Pre-Show.
Havok hit a tombstone piledriver on Hogan to get the pinfall victory. This is Rosemary and Havok’s first tag title run together.
You can check out the title change in the images below:
