Havok and Rosemary won the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) on tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Pre-Show.

Havok hit a tombstone piledriver on Hogan to get the pinfall victory. This is Rosemary and Havok’s first tag title run together.

