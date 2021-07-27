On Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, Lee Johnson defeated Luther to earn a chance at Miro’s TNT Championship on the Aug. 4 Dynamite, “Homecoming”. The match was put together by AEW Elite GM Invitational Tournament winner Pulse.

Miro confronted his next challenger after Johnson defeated Luther. Miro said in his promo, “Your last opponent was picked by the fans. Your next opponent is picked by God.”

AEW is set to return to Daily’s Place at Jacksonville, FL on Aug. 4. Miro’s last TNT Title defense came on the June 30 episode of Dynamite at Daily’s Place.

Also scheduled for the Aug. 4 Dynamite is Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes. This will be Black’s first match since being released by WWE.

Below is the current lineup for the Aug. 4 Dynamite:

* AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Lee Johnson

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes