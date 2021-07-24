Coming off a major debut last night on SmackDown, Toni Storm is ready to climb and conquer the women’s division on the blue brand. Just one day removed from her big victory over Zelina Vega, Kayla Braxton interviewed Storm about last night’s appearance and how she felt bringing her “Toni Time” brand to the Cleveland fans.

“Honestly, I don’t know how to put it into words. Like, the feeling…I’ve dreamt of this since I was a 10-year-old girl. And I went out there, and it was everything I could have ever imagined. It was cool!” Toni Storm replied in her interview on Talking Smack.

Known for her wild-child, ’80’s style wardrobe, Storm explained to Braxton who inspired her idiosyncratic getup.

“The story starts with my mom,” Storm began on what inspires her wardrobe. “My mom never really grew out of the ’80s. Every story she told me growing up, it was all about, you know, the stuff she got into. She would talk about the music and the culture, and it really inspired me as a kid.

“And then, when I got into wrestling and stuff, you know, I was like I’m a huge ’80s glam fan, and I’m going to go all out with this.”

Now that she has a new home on the blue brand, the former NXT UK Women’s Champion guarantees the SmackDown Women’s Championship will be another title added to her belt collecting résumé sooner rather than later.

“Hey, I’m going to be SmackDown Women’s Champion. Why else am I here?” Storm chuckled. “I’m not wasting any time. One day, eventually, I’ll be [a] new champ!”

