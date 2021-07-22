Multiple matches and segments were announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers) will face Hangman Page and Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) in a 10-Man Elimination Match. If Page and his team can win, they will receive future title shots. No word on which tag teams will face each other, nor if The Good Brothers will be defending their Impact World Tag Team Titles.

AEW President Tony Khan will appear to make a new major live event announcement.

After defeating Jon Moxley to win the IWGP US Championship, Lance Archer takes on NJPW star Hikuleo. The two faced off in the ring at the close of tonight’s Dynamite.

As noted, Chris Jericho is set to wrestle Nick Gage in a No Rules Match, as part of MJF’s stipulations to have a future match. Later in the show, Jericho confirmed he’d be bringing back his more violent “Painmaker” gimmick that was often seen during his NJPW appearances.

Below is the full lineup:

* Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage (Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 2, No Rules Match)

* Celebration for FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* FTR with Tully Blanchard vs. Santana and Ortiz with Konnan

* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs. Private Party and Angelico

* QT Marshall and The Factory to apologize to Tony Schiavone

* Tony Khan to make major new live event announcement

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Page and Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds)

* Lance Archer (c) vs. Hikuleo (IWGP US Championship)