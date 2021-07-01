Last night’s AEW Dynamite marked the last show at Daily’s Place for a short time as AEW gets back on the road next week. During an off-air segment with The Acclaim, Khan let the live crowd know AEW would be back in Jacksonville on Wednesday, August 4.

“We’re glad you’re all here because tonight is a very special night for us,” Khan said. “We’ve been here over 60 weeks. A lot of you have been here for a big part of it. … We are coming back here August 4th.”

Daily’s Place became the home base for AEW throughout most of the pandemic where shows were filmed without live audiences, and later on, limited capacity crowds.

Below is a look at upcoming Dynamite taping schedule:

* Road Rager (Miami, Florida – July 7)

* Fyter Fest Night 1 (Austin, Texas – July 14)

* Fyter Fest Night 2 (Garland, Texas – July 21)

* Fight for the Fallen (Charlotte, North Carolina – July 28)

* Dynamite (Jacksonville, Florida – August 4)

As noted, AEW also announced three shows in Chicago during All Out week in September.