WWE SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins stated via Twitter on Thursday night that misses his former rival Brock Lesnar.

Rollins was responding to a tweet from WWE’s official Twitter handle, which posted a clip of Lesnar destroying Rollins in the backstage area exactly two years ago. The segment was in the lead-up to SummerSlam 2019 where Rollins pinned Lesnar for the second time in less than six months to capture the Universal Championship, following his victory over The Beast at WrestleMania 35.

Earlier this month, a report noted that WWE wanted Lesnar to return at SummerSlam on August 21, but there was no deal in place as of late June.

Lesnar has made several public appearances recently. He was spotted during the three-day Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee, Minnesota, and also appeared as a guest on The Bearded Butchers’ YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Rollins is expected to face Edge at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. Rollins escaped a Spear from Edge on last week’s SmackDown following an in-ring confrontation.

Rollins’ tweet can be seen below: