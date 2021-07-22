In the span of an hour, Velveteen Dream went from being booked to not being booked. In a deleted tweet, owner and promoter of Superstars of Wrestling Federation and pro wrestler Rob Fury announced that Dream would be appearing on SWF’s Home Sweet Home show on September 11.

“SWF wrestling and The Trifecta are happy to announce FKA Velveteen Dream will be making his first wrestling appearance since his WWE departure live on September 11 at SWF Wrestling’s Home Sweet Home event at the Tom’s River YMCA,” SWF’s account tweeted.

A little over an hour later and following numerous complains for fans, SWF immediately backtracked and announced Dream had been pulled from the show in a follow up tweet.

“Tonight we announced Velveteen Dream would be appearing at our Home Sweet Home event,” Fury tweeted. “I believe any man can be slandered and have been through other situations in my life unrelated but untrue. After careful consideration, Dream has been removed.”

As stated, this would have been Dream’s first wrestling appearance since he was released from WWE in May earlier this year. Once a highly touted prospect in WWE’s system, Dream’s career was tainted following allegations of grooming, sexual harassment of minors and inappropriate communications with minors. Dream has continued to deny the allegations.

You can see the tweet of SWF announcing Dream’s removal of the show below.