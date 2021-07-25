WWE has released a new video which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Finn Balor’s return to the main roster on the July 16 episode of SmackDown.

Balor, the first-ever WWE Universal Champion, made his comeback by interrupting Sami Zayn’s promo segment. Zayn tried to attack him but Balor countered with the Coup de Grace.

Following his return, Balor made it clear he plans to pursue championships on the Blue Brand.

On this week’s SmackDown, Balor not only defeated Zayn in a singles match, but also issued a challenge to Universal Champion Roman Reigns during the closing segment of the show. As noted, Reigns accepted the challenge.

Balor had been away from WWE’s main roster since losing to Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2019.

See below to watch the behind-the-scenes video: