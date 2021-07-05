Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman posed as Hulk Hogan to celebrate the 4th of July.

As seen in the video below, Strowman shotguns a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon while wearing a Beefmania shirt. After downing the beer, he strikes a pose just like The Hulkster.

Strowman wished his followers in the following caption:

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!!!! Crushing @PabstBlueRibbon all day. Remember drink #Wisconsinbly #BeefaMania

Strowman also took to Instagram to share a video of him celebrating with firecrackers.

As reported earlier, Mark Henry revealed there’s mutual interest between Strowman and AEW about working together.

“It’s not an all Mark Henry decision, but there’s already interest on both sides,” Henry said. “So, hopefully by the time he’s allowed to wrestle in August — I think the middle of August — we can have a serious conversation about contractual things. But right now there’s interest on both sides.”

Presently serving his 90-day WWE non-compete clause, Strowman will be eligible to sign with AEW or a new promotion on August 31. The Monster Among Men was released by WWE early last month.