As noted, WWE legend John Cena confronted WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns following tonight’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view. You can click here for the report on Cena’s WWE return.

After the event went off the air, Cena addressed the WWE Universe at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cena said he was surprised at getting cheered since he’s accustomed to mixed reactions.

“So weird because I’m used to you guys telling me how much I suck. Man, this feels pretty good,” Cena said. “I see this dude’s sign over here, it says ‘if Cena shows up, we cheer.’ Is this like bizzaro world?”

Cena confirmed that he’s back and that this wasn’t a “one-night only” moment.

As reported earlier, WWE has announced that Cena will kick off Monday’s live RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Cena will be there to explain why he returned on Sunday.

See below to watch videos of Cena’s promo: