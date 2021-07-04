Jon Moxley did an autograph signing in Las Vegas yesterday and has changed up his look a bit.

As seen in the short video below, Moxley removed his baseball cap to show he now has a shaved head.

Moxley has been off AEW TV due to the birth of his daughter, Nora, who was born in mid-June.

His most recent appearance was at AEW Double or Nothing where he and Eddie Kingston lost to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

No word yet on when Moxley will be headed back to AEW.