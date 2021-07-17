A fan who attended tonight’s WWE SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, has shared a video of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns flipping off the crowd while walking up the ramp.

As seen in the video below, Reigns can be seen holding up his middle finger before exiting the stage.

The video was likely captured during the commercial break following the six-man tag team match featuring Reigns and The Usos vs. Edge and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

After The Bloodline picked up the victory, a brawl broke out in the ring and ended with Edge hitting Reigns with a Spear before using the a steel rod to apply the Crossface on The Tribal Chief. Reigns started to tap out until Edge broke the hold and stood tall to loud cheers.

Reigns will defend his title against Edge this Sunday at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

See below for the video of Reigns flipping off the crowd:

Can't wait to do it again next month, Chief @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/cJAUnOJobI — 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 (@CHIEFRElGNS) July 17, 2021