AEW Chairman Tony Khan addressed fans at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, following Night Two of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest.

Khan thanked fans for sticking around for the taping of AEW Dark: Elevation.

“Thank you for being here,” Khan said. “We’re just getting started. I want to tell you a little about what’s coming. The first match we’re going to have features one of the top wrestlers in AEW. His name is Jungle Boy.

“We’re gonna have some great matches, including PAC vs. Chuck Taylor as the main event of Elevation. That’s a huge match.”

Khan then went onto reference WWE’s Performance Center.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we don’t have a Performance Center in AEW. This is our Performance Center,” Khan stressed. “We have the best young wrestlers in the world and this is where we showcase them.”

Khan then introduced Eddie Kingston as the special commentator for Dark: Elevation.

See below to watch videos of Khan addressing the crowd after Dynamite: