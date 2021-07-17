WWE Corporate Trainer, Michael A. Monteforte, posted a video earlier today of Vince McMahon, 75, lifting weights.

As seen in the video below, AC/DC played in the background as McMahon did his leg workout.

This comes after McMahon opened last night’s WWE SmackDown as the company begins to tour with live crowds once again.

Last night’s show was held in front of a sold-out crowd of 14,496 fans at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV takes place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.