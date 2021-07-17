Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman recently sat down with former WWE Million Dollar Champion Virgil on The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Virgil’s debut match in the WWF was against the late Paul Orndorff and spoke on Orndorff in the wake of his passing.

“I loved Paul Orndorff. He helped me so much early in my career,” Virgil noted. “He was the man. My gym partner, we banged that iron together. 1-2-3, 670 pounds up in the air and down. Grateful for Paul.”

Virgil also went by “Soul Train Jones” during his days in Championship Wrestling Association. The gimmick recently made a resurgence during a brief appearance on AEW.

“Soul Train Jones, that was down in Memphis, TN. I was one of the greatest Americans of all time,” Virgil expressed. “Apollo Creed did steal my gimmick. Look at him when he fought Rocky. I’m the reason. I took care of it real properly in court. Donald paid my bill, Donald Trump. Donnie’s a real good friend of mine. WrestleMania IV and V were at Trump Plaza. I stayed at the Trump hotel last week. He loves me because I knew how to handle all the WrestleManias. It was just a regular day. I’m down with the presidents, you know that.”

