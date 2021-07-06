Welcome to The Wrestling Inc. Daily LIVE!

Monday thru Friday at Noon EST join Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and one of his co-hosts to talk all the top pro wrestling news of the day. Today’s show features Nick talking with Second City Chicago’s EJ Cameron! Tune in and join the chat room!

Some of the topics that Nick and EJ will be discussing on today’s show include:

* Jimmy Uso’s most recent arrest

* Zelina Vega returning to WWE

* Big Swole’s calling Jaxson Ryker “Lil Hogan”

* Backstage news on Kenny Omega’s health

* Jon Moxley going bald

Following the conclusion of the live news stream the full episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily is released on all major podcast platforms!

Today’s full audio show features part one of Nick’s conversation with former WWE Superstar Arturo Ruas (aka Adrian Jaoude)! The full video from Arturo’s interview will premiere on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel at 1 pm EST. Wrestling Inc. premieres new exclusive interviews ever weekday at 1 pm EST.