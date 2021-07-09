Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* John Cena possibly not wrestling at WWE SummerSlam

* Backstage news on Brock Lesnar’s WWE return

* TV networks pitching WWE creative ideas

* Keith Lee’s latest public comment

* “The Alternative” Anthony Greene

* Trish Stratus’ “Mom Bod”

Nick’s conversation with ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing if you are down with the idea of an all-female NWO in the WWE

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s sho via the embedded players below: