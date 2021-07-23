Welcome to The Wrestling Inc. Daily LIVE!

Monday thru Friday at Noon EST join Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and one of his co-hosts to talk all the top pro wrestling news of the day. Today’s show features Nick talking with Christy Olson! Tune in and join the chat room!

Some of the topics that Nick and Christy will be discussing on today’s show include:

* The Rock returning to WWE

* WWE holding a Queen of The Ring tournament this year

* CM Punk fueling AEW speculation

* The latest on when WWE stopped talking about Daniel Bryan creatively

* AEW’s interest in Buddy Murphy

* AEW signing Thunder Rosa

* AEW drawing it’s third best audience ever

Following the conclusion of the live news stream the full episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily is released on all major podcast platforms!

Today’s full audio show features Nick’s conversation with ROH star World Famous CB! The full video from Mero’s interview will premiere on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel at 1 pm EST. Wrestling Inc. premieres new exclusive interviews ever weekday at 1 pm EST.