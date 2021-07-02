Welcome to The Wrestling Inc. Daily LIVE!

Monday thru Friday at Noon EST join Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and one of his co-hosts to talk all the top pro wrestling news of the day. Today’s show features Nick talking with Christy Olson! Tune in and join the chat room!

Some of the topics that Nick and Christy will be discussing on today’s show include:

* Vince McMahon’s scouting visit to the WWE Performance Center

* New WWE PC recruits

* Bea Priestly signing with WWE NXT UK

* Concussion updates on Mercedes Martinez and Joey Janela

* AEW Dynamite bouncing back

* Darby Allin appearing in Jackass 4

Following the conclusion of the live news stream the full episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily is released on all major podcast platforms!

Today’s full audio show features part two of Nick’s conversation with former WWE doctor Dr. Frank Romascavage! The full video from part two of Dr. Frank’s interview will premiere on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel at 1 pm EST. Wrestling Inc. premieres new exclusive interviews ever weekday at 1 pm EST.