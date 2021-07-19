WWE SmackDown Superstar Big E seemingly has a lot of well wishers in the world of pro wrestling. After he prevailed in the Men’s Money in the Bank Match on Sunday night, a host of wrestlers from across promotions sent out their congratulatory messages via social media.

The reactions came from the likes of Lana, The IIconics, Renee Paquette, Cash Wheeler, Big Swole, NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and others. Even NWA’s official Twitter account sent out congratulations to the New Day member.

Big E grabbed the briefcase after hitting Seth Rollins with a huge Big Ending from the top of the ladder.

See below for the reactions:

Congrats @WWEBigE !!! Watching the fans be so excited for you to win makes me love wrestling even more ! #MITB pic.twitter.com/VM5UJOOaGm — CJ “Lana” Perry (@TheCJPerry) July 19, 2021

ETTORE — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) July 19, 2021

This some baby back b------t Faye. But Congratulations Bubba, you did us proud UNLIKE Faye. 🙄 — Swole 🤟🏾 (@SwoleWorld) July 19, 2021

Big E was my neighbor in a pretty budget apartment complex when I first got to FCW in 2012 and has remained one of my favorite humans since. Got get it @WWEBigE 💵💵💵 — Drama King Matt (@DramaKingMatt) July 19, 2021

The culture is alive and well

👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 @WWEBigE#MITB — Just Different (@swerveconfident) July 19, 2021

The man earned his place. Love what @WWEBigE does. — NWA (@nwa) July 19, 2021

❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nhc4auNEcI — Austin #Creed4KOTR – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) July 19, 2021