WWE SmackDown Superstar Big E seemingly has a lot of well wishers in the world of pro wrestling. After he prevailed in the Men’s Money in the Bank Match on Sunday night, a host of wrestlers from across promotions sent out their congratulatory messages via social media.

The reactions came from the likes of Lana, The IIconics, Renee Paquette, Cash Wheeler, Big Swole, NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and others. Even NWA’s official Twitter account sent out congratulations to the New Day member.

Big E grabbed the briefcase after hitting Seth Rollins with a huge Big Ending from the top of the ladder.

See below for the reactions: