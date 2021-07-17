The WWE Network Twitter account announced the Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Fame Kevin Nash is set to air tomorrow on Peacock/WWE Network.

The show was originally scheduled to stream last Sunday as part of WWE’s nWo Week, but was suddenly pulled. As noted, WWE was looking for stronger lead-in for recently delayed shows (WWE Icons: Lex Luger being one of them), like a PPV weekend.

It was also previously reported because of changes in strategy and the roll-out for original content on the Network, as the service adjusts to its new place in the WWE hierarchy under the TV department.

With departments being folded into each other — a part of the recent corporate restructuring — there was a previously set schedule that was set to roll-out, and with so many people put into new positions, and those people needing to learn the ropes, there have been some growing pains.