The WWE Network Twitter account announced the Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Fame Kevin Nash is set to air tomorrow on Peacock/WWE Network.
The show was originally scheduled to stream last Sunday as part of WWE’s nWo Week, but was suddenly pulled. As noted, WWE was looking for stronger lead-in for recently delayed shows (WWE Icons: Lex Luger being one of them), like a PPV weekend.
It was also previously reported because of changes in strategy and the roll-out for original content on the Network, as the service adjusts to its new place in the WWE hierarchy under the TV department.
With departments being folded into each other — a part of the recent corporate restructuring — there was a previously set schedule that was set to roll-out, and with so many people put into new positions, and those people needing to learn the ropes, there have been some growing pains.
If you think you know who's on @RealKevinNash's Mount Rushmore of big men in sports-entertainment… think again. #nWoWeek
Don't miss an all-new @steveaustinBSR's #BrokenSkullSessions TOMORROW on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/UV2YRrJVCj
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 17, 2021