WWE is set to feature both rosters at the SmackDown on FOX taping from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, September 10.

WWE is now billing their return to The World’s Most Famous Arena as a Super SmackDown.

Tickets for WWE’s MSG return went on sale to the general public this morning, and are still available as of this writing. While this is a live SmackDown TV taping, WWE revealed this morning that both RAW and SmackDown Superstars will be featured.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter this morning and commented on both RAW and SmackDown stars being booked for the show.

“World’s Most Famous Arena. @TheGarden Both rosters. #WWERaw #Smackdown All there for the #TribalChief,” he wrote.

As noted before at this link, MSG is requiring fans over the age of 16 to have proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations for the show.

