Earlier this month, WWE announced that they will be hosting an episode of Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, September 10 at Madison Square Garden. This is one of many events that the WWE has announced thus far.

The official Twitter account of the arena noted that all attendants over the age of 16 are required to be fully vaccinated and must have proof in order to be able to enter the arena. The post also shared a link to a ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ page on their website.

“Please Note: All guests over the age of 16 will need to be fully vaccinated for this event and provide proof upon entry. For more info, visit http://msg.com/faqs.” tweeted the official Madison Square Garden account.

According to the site, fully vaccinated events require a person to have completed their final vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to the event. Children who are under the age of 16 are allowed in the event without a vaccination, but must “provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test, or full vaccination” according to the site.

The requirement is mandated by Madison Square Garden, rather than WWE. Though, the WWE reportedly encouraged most of its roster to receive Covid-19 vaccinations. Earlier this year at WrestleMania the WWE did issue Health and Safety Protocols before the event. The WWE also required fans to agree to a Liability Waiver & Release with Assumption of Risk & Indemnity Agreement when purchasing a ticket for the show.

Presale tickets for Friday Night SmackDown will be available tomorrow morning on Thursday, July 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will be made available on Friday morning, July 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Ticketmaster website.

The superstars currently being advertised for the event are Roman Reigns, Edge, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Big E, Kevin Owens, and more.

Wrestling Inc. will keep you updated as more information is released.

You can see the tweets announcing the event and its Covid-19 policies below: