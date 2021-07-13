WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was thoroughly impressed with the Falls Count Anywhere Match between Ricochet and John Morrison on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Foley wrote:

HECK OF A MATCH! Some mind-boggling stuff those guys are capable of!

Ricochet appreciated Foley’s kind words and credited the Hardcore Legend for inspiring his daredevil style.

Thank you, Mick…and thank you for inspiring me to be daring 🤘🏽

Ricochet picked up the pin fall victory after putting Morrison through the ladder with a big splash. It was Morrison who set up the ladder as a bridge between the ring and announcers table, but Ricochet jumped over the ladder and hit a crossbody from the apron. The spot set up the finish for Ricochet.

Both Ricochet and Morrison will be involved in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Sunday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The two high fliers will be joined by Riddle, Big E, Drew McIntrye, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamaura and Seth Rollins.

See below for Foley’s tweet:

HECK OF A MATCH! Some mind-boggling stuff those guys are capable of!@KingRicochet @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/gsjef2bB9K — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 13, 2021