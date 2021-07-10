In response to a tweet by Dolph Ziggler, an individual on social media said they have “never seen one single person ever wear Dolph Ziggler merchandise.”

“To be fair, WWE doesn’t sell any [shrugging emojis],” Ziggler wrote back.

A quick search of WWE Shop would indeed find that no current Ziggler merchandise is for sale to fans. The only item is a youth sized “Should Be Me” shirt from 2019. During that time, Ziggler often used “it should’ve been me” in his promos.

More recently, Ziggler has teamed up with Robert Roode to win the WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Last month, Ziggler worked a dark match with NXT Champion Karrion Kross as WWE officials look to bring new talent to the main roster. His most recent televised match was on a June 25 edition of SmackDown, losing via pinfall to Jimmy Uso.