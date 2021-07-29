The Elite came out to an elaborate Space Jam-themed entrance ahead of their 10-Man Elimination Tag Match on this week’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

All five members of the faction wore “Elite Squad” jerseys, an off shoot of Michael Jordan’s “Toon Squad” in the original Space Jam movie.

Furthermore, TNT used the entrance to promote Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to Jordan’s movie.

Young Bucks took to Twitter and changed their bio to “nothing but net!” and shared a photo of Elite Squad posing with their championship belts. They also posted a GIF of Jordan from the original Space Jam movie. It should be noted that this week’s Dynamite was held in Jordan’s home state of North Carolina.

As reported earlier, “Hangman” Adam Page lost his opportunity for a shot at Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship by losing the 10-Man match. As per the stipulation, Page and The Dark Order were required to win to receive future title shots against Omega and The Bucks.

