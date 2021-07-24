As previously reported, CM Punk had reportedly been in talks about returning to the wrestling ring and is expected to go to All Elite Wrestling.

Former WWE star Daniel Bryan is also rumored to have signed with AEW. As reported by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, Bryan was “100% locked in” with the company.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks changed their Twitter bio this afternoon with their opinions about the current reports about Punk and Bryan.

Their Twitter bio now reads, “Are the rumors true? idk. We just hope they’ll take our finish well.”

As noted earlier, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega joined the Wrestling Observer Radio to speak about Daniel Bryan and CM Punk. He said that it was cool for him to think that he’ll be able to get in the ring with them one day.

