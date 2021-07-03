On Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega made a surprise return to the WWE after being released in late 2020. Sonya Deville introduced Vega and promptly announced she had a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 18.

Liv Morgan — who is still vying for a spot — was upset Vega was just given a place in the upcoming PPV. Morgan and Vega wrestled a short match on last night’s show with Morgan picking up the victory.

Vega’s 2020 exit came after WWE’s third-party edict came to light, which cracked down on Superstars using third-party platforms, whether they used their ring name or not. Vega had been active on Twitch and also had an OnlyFans account that she wanted to keep active. WWE released her due to a breach of contract.

Shortly after her release, Vega tweeted out “I support unionization” and even spoke with SAG-AFTRA (The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television & Radio Artists) about her experience and likely the need for wrestling to be unionized.

She has since deleted her “I support unionization” tweet, along with another where she acknowledged having a “powerful” conversation with SAG-AFTRA.

After her return, Vega tweeted out the following:

“What to take from tonight: I’m back. I’m going to be in the MITB ladder match…and I will win. Period. Everything else is irrelevant.”

The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match features Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Carmella, Vega, and two Superstars to be announced.