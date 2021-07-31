Despite losing against the returning Sasha Banks and the SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, one-half of their opposing competitors, Zelina Vega, isn’t too concerned about the main event loss from last night. Instead, she’s dead set on the promise Belair made to her when she issued a challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship earlier in the broadcast.

On today’s Talking Smack, Vega told Kayla Braxton how important it is for Belair to keep her word on giving her a title match before “The Blueprint” interferes with her career-defining opportunity.

“If we can remember anything from tonight, I didn’t lose. I went right up to Bianca Belair’s face, looked her right in the eye and challenged her for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. And she accepted. That is the most important thing about tonight,” Vega noted.

After, Braxton followed up by mentioning Banks’ return and how it looks like “The Boss” is cementing her position as heir to the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

“Who is Sasha Banks? Who cares about Sasha Banks?” Vega said, clearly annoyed by the question. “[Do] you know why she calls herself the ‘conversation?’ Because the conversation is about how everybody hates her. That is what Sasha Banks is about. Who is she the boss of? She ain’t the boss of me.

“I’m gonna tell you this right now: anybody who mentions Sasha Banks in my presence will get smacked right in the face. Starting now.”

