AEW has announced a total of 18 matches for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark.

While Darby Allin will be in action against Invictus Khash, Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels will face QT Marshall.

AEW has also announced that Arjun Singh, the wrestler who portrayed the character of Jinder Mahal’s attorney on WWE RAW a few weeks ago, will return to AEW for a match. He will team up with Dean Alexander and T.I.M. to face Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, 10 & John Silver.

NJPW star Hikuleo will also be seen in action, a few weeks after his loss to Lance Archer at Fight for the Fallen.

Below is the full list of 18 matches:

* Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray vs. 2.0.

* Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs. QT Marshall

* Chaos Project vs. Bear Country

* David Ramos, Jake Manning & Joey Sweets vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Colt Cabana

* Dean Alexander, Arjun Singh & T.I.M. vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, 10 & John Silver

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Daniel Garcia

* Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo vs. The Acclaimed

* Invictus Khash vs. Darby Allin

* The Wingmen’s Cezar Benoni & JD Drake vs. Lucha Brothers

* Jay Freddie & Marcus Kross vs. The Hybrid2

* Private Party vs. Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta

* Robyn Renegade vs. Tay Conti

* Sahara Seven vs. Penelope Ford

* Seth Gargis & Ripper Zybysko vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow

* Skyler Moore vs. Red Velvet

* Thad Brown vs. Hikuleo

* Valentina Rossi vs. Nyla Rose

* Zeda Zhang vs. Thunder Rosa