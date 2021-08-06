A new Warner Bros. Careers posting reveals that AEW is in search to fill the position of Director, Scripted Development & Programming.

As per the job description, day-to-day tasks and responsibilities include staying on top of current creative and upcoming creative for all AEW projects, working with all departments to facilitate needs regarding the marketing and PR related to AEW, and reviewing and analyzing scripts, books, and film that are submitted.

The posting added that candidates require experience at the executive level in the television industry, with a particular focus on wrestling.

The following overview was posted:

Starting in August 2021 AEW is expanding from one two-hour weekly live show to a second weekly live one-hour show as well as adding quarterly specials. As well, we have 4 other AEW series in various stages of development (including Rhodes to the Top to be launched this year) and are helping them expand into various ancillary businesses such as comics, NFTs, EST distribution, streaming, etc. The project hire will primarily focus on helping with creative oversight of AEW on all fronts and helping to facilitate workflow across various departments such as biz dev, marketing, pr, etc. Secondarily, hire will assume back-up responsibilities for all current TNets Original Scripted Programming functions.

AEW Rampage is set to debut next Friday, August 13. As reported earlier, the broadcast team will include Taz, Excalibur, Mark Henry, and Chris Jericho. It’s unclear if all four men will be in the booth at once, or if they will rotate throughout the broadcast.